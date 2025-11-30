Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8:30 a.m. – FEU-D vs UST (U16 Boys’ Stepladder Semis)

10:30 a.m. – ADMU vs NU (Women’s Stepladder Semis)

1:30 p.m. – NU* vs DLSU (Men’s Final Four)

4:30 p.m. – UP* vs UST (Men’s Final Four)

*Twice-to-beat

VENGEFUL ATENEO knocked off Adamson, 66-56, and climbed to the next step on the ladder of the UAAP Season 88 women’s basketball semifinals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The third-ranked Blue Eagles staged an 11-0 run to open the payoff period and never looked back for a revenge win on the No. 4 Lady Falcons, plus a shot at reigning champion and No. 2 seed National U (NU) Lady Bulldogs.

Ateneo and NU will figure in another knockout battle with the survivor meeting Santo Tomas in the best-of-three finals. The Tigresses clinched an outright finals berth by sweeping the two-round eliminations, 14-0.

The Blue Eagles made sure to stay in contention for a shot at the mighty Santo Tomas behind two-time Most Valuable Player Kacey Dela Rosa, who had a monstrous double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds, plus three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Kailah Oani and Camille Malagar added 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Nigerian anchor Sarah Makanjuola scattered nine points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

“Adamson made a run but our defense held up. That’s what we talked about. We really admire Adamson, we learn a lot of things from them. They’re a very tough and scrappy team. Today, with God’s help we were able to pull through,” head coach LA Mumar said as Ateneo finally secured a podium finish.

The Blue Eagles finished fourth in the last three seasons, including a 59-53 overtime defeat to the Lady Falcons in the first stage of the stepladder semis last season.

Ateneo nearly stumbled again with only a six-point lead after three quarters before pulling away with an 11-0 blast to erect a 65-48 lead heading home.

The Blue Eagles’ defense left the Lady Falcons without a field goal until the last four minutes, priming up for a duel against the reigning champ.

“Gusto ko lang din mapatunayan sa NU na hindi lang sila ‘yung kaya makipagcompete sa ganoong level pero kami rin. We just prayed for that win,” Ms. Dela Rosa said.

Elaine Etang scored 18 points while Kemi Adeshina had 10 points and nine rebounds for Adamson, which still impressed under first-year mentor Jed Colonia, also a former Falcon.

In the U16 division, Elite Team members Dwyne Enriquez (29) and Prince Cariño (20) connived as the third-seeded Far Eastern U-Diliman eliminated No. 4 Adamson, 90-76.

The Baby Tamaraws will face the second-ranked Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs on the next step of the ladder for a shot at NU-Nazareth School Bullpups, who swept the elims, 14-0. — John Bryan Ulanday

The scores:

Ateneo 66 – Dela Rosa 17, Oani 13, Malagar 12, Makanjuola 9, Cancio 7, Lopez 3, Villacruz 2, De Luna 2, Batongbakal 1

AdU 56 – Etang 18, Adeshina 10, Apag 9, Limbago 5, Ornopia 4, Padilla 3, Bajo 3, Meniano 2, E. Alaba 2, Agojo 0, A. Alaba 0, Muñoz 0, Mazo 0

Quarterscores: 20-14, 32-31, 54-48, 66-56