Games on Tuesday

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan, Laguna)

4 p.m. – Negros vs Dasma

6 p.m. – Quezon vs Biñan

UNBEATEN Dasma Monarchs and Biñan Tatak Gel Arellano University Lady Chiefs scored contrasting wins to move on the verge of arranging a finals duel in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) on Wednesday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Dasma hardly broke a sweat against the fourth-ranked Negros ICC Blue Hawks, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16, while the third-seeded Lady Chiefs banked on homecourt to stun reigning champion and No. 2 seed Quezon Tangerines, 17-25, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 15-13, for 1-0 leads in the best-of-three semifinals.

Another win by both squads in Game 2 on Tuesday at the same venue would seal the finale, also under a race-to-two format for the coveted crown of the regional volleyball league founded also by Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Association Chairman Manny Pacquiao.

Natasha Kaye Bombita fired 11 points to lead a balanced attack anew as Dasma needed only 80 minutes to extend its perfect campaign to 15 games after sweeping the two-round eliminations.

Vange Alinsug and Celine Marsh added nine and eight points, respectively, as eight more players barged into the scoreboard for the Monarchs, represented by three-time UAAP and four-peat SSL champion National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs.

NU, under the watch of new mentor Regine Diego, is looking to add the MPVA to its treasure and it’s definitely in prime position to do it via sweep behind the coverage of super rookie Sam Cantada, Alexa Nichole Mata and Minierva Maaya with seven points each.

In the other pairing, Biñan clawed back from a 1-2 deficit via slimmest of margins in the final two sets to finally beat Quezon in the rematch of last year’s finalists of the MPVA backed by Mikasa, Asics, Spurway Enterprises, Gerflor, Smart Communications and XIV Apparel.

Laika Tudlasan stamped her class anew with 17 points as the Lady Chiefs avenged their 0-2 finals loss to the Tangerines last season.

She drew solid support from Crisanta Servidad and Keisha Alexa Abitria with 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Biñan’s edge at home played a huge factor.

Zam Nolasco, Clydel Catarig, Camila Amor Bartolome and Shekaina Lleses had 16, 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively, but the Tangerines still fell short to lose steam at a title retention bid.

Gelah Lopez, with 10 points, was the lone silver lining for Negros looking to force a sudden death Game 3 in the MPVA organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines. — John Bryan Ulanday