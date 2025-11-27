The latest meeting between the Lakers and Clippers functioned both as spectacle and as affirmation of the pecking order. The final score in favor of the purple and gold comes off as a whipping on surface, punctuated by scoring bursts from marquee names. At the same time, clarity lies beyond the numbers: Roles, rhythms and resolve have clearly coalesced for the winners and unravelled for the vanquished.

From the jump, the Lakers moved with purpose. Luka Doncic erupted for 24 of his 43 points in a first half that disabused the Clippers of any notion of competitiveness. LeBron James — still getting back to shape after a prolonged absence to start the season — moved with an air of authority and assurance, his 25, six, and six underscoring his willingness to cede the limelight (yes, even to undrafted Austin Reaves) and pick his spots. And when the battlesmoke cleared, with victory came validation.

For the Lakers, what mattered wasn’t just who scored; it was when and how. Notwithstanding their pronounced preference for isolation sets when pressed, they operated in sync. If nothing else, the outcome of the set-to against their crosstown rivals proved their capacity to threaten for the hardware when healthy. Meanwhile, the Clippers looked lost on the court and unable to get any reprieve off it.

In the aftermath, beleaguered Kawhi Leonard stressed the need for the Clippers to acquire “more talent” and “better talent.” And while he may not have been wrong, his colorful injury history effectively deprived him of any moral ascendancy to make the call. A supposed leader making public demands after an embarrassing loss rarely offers solace. Far more often, it leads to diminished confidence in the status quo.

Against this sobering truth, the Lakers stand tall. Their net rating is barely in the black, but there can be no denying that they find ways to prevail. Their brand of dominance may not reflect ebullience, but it is no less effective. It whispers in timing, unifies in purpose, and defines itself in unmistakable efficiency. But will it be enough against more pronounced opposition? Only time will tell.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.