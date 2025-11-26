THE Philippines is now part of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour, paving the way for a possible home tourney for the Filipina sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala.

For the first time in history, the Women’s Tennis Association has added a Manila stop for its 2026 calendar to be branded as the Philippine Women’s Open on Jan. 26 to 31 at a still to-be-announced venue.

The Philippine Women’s Open is a 125-level tourney that’s already up on the WTA website as part of its multi-country tour following an explosive 2025 season, where the country’s very own Ms. Eala made history by entering the world’s Top 50.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) are in charge for the trailblazing tournament, disclosing the possibility as early as last month with hopes of finally giving Ms. Eala a home tournament.

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio then said that the tennis center under renovation at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex could serve as one of the venues alongside the soon-to-rise 10-hectare Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City in partnership between PHILTA and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

The PSC and the PHILTA are expected to announce the full details of the tourney, including the cast and the possible stint of Ms. Eala.

But schedule conflict may arise as the 20-year-old as Ms. Eala is also slated to play in the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne set on Jan. 12 to Feb. 1.

Ms. Eala, as a Top-50 player, is already seeded in the main draw of the Aussie Slam starting on Jan. 18 after the qualifiers from Jan. 12 to 17.

Though nothing is cast in stone just yet on what tourney Ms. Eala would prioritize, the only way for her to play at home if finalized would be through an early exit in the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the qualifiers last year.

Ms. Eala, who is now in Spain to brace for a possible national team return in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand and the Macau Tennis Masters next month, has qualified to play in the main draws of all Grand Slams from this season onwards after barging inside the Top 100 rankings.

She became the first Filipina winner in any Slam main draw in this year’s US Open, rolling the red carpet for her first WTA Tour title in the WTA 125 Guadalajara Open in Mexico and her entry into the Top 50 — all while playing on the road without any homecourt edge and fans.

And soon, she may have it all at last. — John Bryan Ulanday