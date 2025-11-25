Matches on Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. – New Zealand vs Tanzania

3:30 p.m. – Portugal vs Japan

6 p.m. – Panama vs Iran

8:30 p.m. – Brazil vs Italy

FOR NOW, host Philippines can celebrate one piece of history in the uber-tough FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

The Filipina5 scored its first World Cup goals courtesy of Inday Tolentin and Cathrine Graversen — a feat that somehow cushioned the pain from its bungled chance to register a maiden victory at the global stage and taking a 2-3 defeat to Morocco instead.

“It’s a World Cup and everybody wants to score so for me it’s a dream come true. And to do it on your home-court makes it more exciting and crazy,” Ms. Graversen said, looking at the positives after the heartbreaker, which sent the home side out of quarterfinal contention with still one match to play in Group A.

Filipina5 coach Rafa Merino tagged his crew’s inexperience for letting it slip away after its 2-0 head start created by Ms. Tolentin’s fourth-minute free kick and Ms. Graversen’s finish off transition at the eighth.

“Scoring two goals that fast at the beginning surprised us. We didn’t plan for it and we didn’t know that was going to happen. I feel like we’re not ready for it on an emotional level,” the Spanish mentor said through an interpreter.

Still, the Filipina5 pressed on and tried to salvage the victory that would have kept its bid for the quarterfinals alive in the meet backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation.

“We were fighting up to the last minute. We had a lot of opportunities, but unfortunately didn’t score more goals. At least we were fighting and giving it our all to the very end,” said Ms. Graversen.

The Filipina5 will wrap up its campaign on Thursday against world No. 6 Argentina, which already secured its ticket to the quarters after posting its second straight win at the expense of Poland, 3-2.

The Polish and the Moroccans are level at three points on identical one-win, one-loss cards, making their duel a dispute for the second and last berth to the knockout rounds from the group. — Olmin Leyba