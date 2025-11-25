There’s no question that the Eagles’ 24-21 defeat to the Cowboys will linger. Up three touchdowns on the road and firmly in command, they lost their grip on the game for all the wrong reasons. Theirs was a collapse that revealed tactical shortcomings and, more critically, fundamental fragilities. Amid heightened expectations, they exposed their inability to set terms the way bona fide contenders should. They clearly had momentum, only to surrender it in spectacular fashion.

Creditably, Jalen Hurts absorbed the stinging commentary with composure in the aftermath. He acknowledged that they “didn’t play a complete game,” and stressed responsibility across the roster in a tone that, if nothing else, carried resolve. The sense of urgency should serve him in good stead, especially in light of reports that teammates have grown frustrated with his reluctance to follow through on planned strategies. Needless to say, how well he translates preparation to performance moving forward will determine the legitimacy of their cause.

The metrics paint a sharper picture. The Eagles’ offense remains adrift by their own standards: bottom tier in yardage, flat in passing, iffy on third-down attempts. That they continue to shine in the red zone and protect the ball well speaks to an offense capable of brilliance in specific stretches but unable to sustain rhythm. And as the penalties mounted, as the timing faltered, and as each empty possession amplified their hesitation, the rival Cowboys shed light on the imbalance.

Across the sideline, the hosts built their way back through resolve and steady execution. Down three touchdowns, they chipped away through defensive stops, timely plays, and belief that fueled momentum. And as they advanced with purpose, the Eagles tightened and gave way. The rhythm of the contest changed dramatically, and once it did, the latter traded what should have been a statement victory into a cautionary tale of woe.

Granted, the Eagles still sit at 8-3, still lead their division, and still control their postseason direction. That said, standings reveal only part of the story. What matters now is whether the defeat spurs improvement or signals implosion. The good news is that Hurts took the blame with an eye toward progress. The bad news is that the systemic infirmities figure to keep testing their patience. And because seasons are often shaped not by defeats but by the responses that follow, time will tell if their 2025 campaign is one to cherish or forget.

