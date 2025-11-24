PETRO GAZZ went to Myla Pablo when it needed her most as it pulled off a 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14 victory over old rival Creamline on Monday that propelled the former to the semis of the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the latter to its worst finish.

Ms. Pablo responded when called upon, taking charge after import Lindsey Vander Weide rolled her right ankle early in the opening set and unleashed a match-high 26 points, including 23 on kills, that catapulted the Angels straight to the knockout semis against the Akari Chargers on Thursday also at the Big Dome.

Akari earlier stunned elimination round top seed Farm Fresh, 28-26, 30-28, 25-21, to make it this far.

The result put Petro Gazz in prime position to shoot for a third Reinforced Conference crown and fourth overall.

In contrast, it sent the once proud Rebisco franchise to its most awful performance as it ended its 19-conference medal streak in an impressive span of eight years when it raked in 10 championships, four runner-up performances and third-place finishes.

And it was mainly because of Ms. Pablo.

“It was team depth that helped us,” said Petro Gazz coach Gary Van Sickle.

“I was shocked and a bit worried about what happened to Lindsey,” said Ms. Pablo. “When I entered, I made sure not to feel pressure. It also helped that the whole team really stepped up.”

Ms. Vander Weide, despite the excruciating pain, still managed to return in the fourth set when she helped finish off the Cool Smashers.

“I had complete faith in them but I said if they need me, I’m just here to help the team and I’m ready to go,” said Ms. Vander Weide.

Indeed she was.

“Lindsey is a strong-minded person. When she told me she could go, I felt confident putting her right there,” said Mr. Van Sickle.

PVL Notes: Alas Pilipinas women drew perennial gold medalist Thailand as its first foe set Dec. 11 at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, according to schedule released by the host country on Monday. It clashes with Singapore on Tuesday in its last assignment in Group A. In the men’s side, it will battle Myanmar Dec. 13, Cambodia the next day and Indonesia Dec. 16. — Joey Villar