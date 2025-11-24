Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8:30 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R (Jrs)

11 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R (Srs)

2:30 p.m. – JRU vs EAC (Srs)

5 p.m. – JRU vs San Beda (Jrs)

ONE chance.

That is all Jose Rizal University (JRU), Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) and San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) could afford as they clash in a pair of play-in matches for the last two spots in the NCAA Season 101 quarterfinals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The JRU Bombers and the EAC Generals, who ended up last in Group B, take on each other at 2:30 p.m. while the LPU Pirates and the SSC-R Stags, who finished at the bottom of Group A, collide at 11 a.m. — all eyeing a win that would propel them to the quarters.

It will be the first of the long and hard road to glory for teams that wound up at the rear end after the gruelling eliminations where the top three of each bracket punched outright quarters tickets.

The winner of the JRU-EAC duel will play Group A No. 1 University of Perpetual Help in the quarters while the victor of the LPU-SSC-R showdown tangle with Group B No. 1 San Beda University, both needing to win two in a row to gatecrash into the best-of-three semis.

The quarters are set on Wednesday and Thursday.

While it’s a brutal route, at least they have a chance because unlike in the past when, using the same old Final Four format, the fifth to 10th placed schools were eliminated outright.

“We’re going to hold on to that chance, even if it’s slim,” said JRU’s rookie coach Nani Epondulan. — Joey Villar