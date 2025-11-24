ALMOST 9,000 runners converge at the country’s capital as the world-renowned AIA Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series stages its fourth edition on Saturday.

Music meets running in the Manila series starting at the KM 0 in Rizal Park for the five-division event spearheaded by the centerpiece 42-km full marathon.

Hundreds of foreign runners are also entered in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila, which started as the first Asian city stop in 2022, from a total of 25 countries in hunt for a qualifying time in different international marathons.

For the first time in four editions, the world’s largest running series accredited by PATAFA and World Athletics will also have a 1km category for families and kids, joining the other competitive divisions of 5km, 10km, 21km presented by Pilipinas Live and the full marathon backed by ASICS.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila will have 30 music stations from only 12 last year around the Manila route to be headlined by OPM legends Itchyworms, Gracenote, Basti Artadi of Wolfgang, Reujen Lista & the Trinidad Band.

“It’s a running era and we’re happy to sustain the quality and quantity of our runners every year. They’re increasing despite a lot of races in the country,” said Princess Galura, president and managing director of Sunrise Events, Inc. that organizes Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila and IRONMAN marathons, during the media launch on Monday at the Robinsons Manila.

But more than just sports and music, the event in partnership with the City of Manila, Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM), and Manila Sports Council (MASCO) aims to boast the historic tourism sites of the capital.

From the KM 0 in Luneta, Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila will have a three-loop course along the National Museum, Intramuros, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Post Office, Jones Bridge, Chinatown, Binondo Church, Bonifacio Drive and Anda Circle.

With the Manila Bay serving as backdrop, the marathon will finish at the Katigbak Drive in front of the iconic Manila Hotel.

“We have sports, health, music and tourism all in one in Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila. We’re excited,” added Ms. Galura, joined by Rissa C. Guilas (Cignal TV AVP and head of channel management and programming), Ines Preysler (ASICS Philippines brand director), Melissa Henson (AIA Philippines chief marketing officer), Cristal Bagatsing (DTCAM officer-in-charge) and Dale Evangelista (Manila Sports Council director).

Manila Vice Mayor Angela Lei “Chi” Atienza also graced the ribbon cutting ceremony as Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila opened the claiming of race kits from hundreds of early birds. — John Bryan Ulanday