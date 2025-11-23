Matches on Monday

(PhilSports Arena)

6 p.m. – Argentina vs Poland

8:30 p.m. – Philippines vs Morocco

WITH match experience in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup now under their belt, the Filipina5 look to spice up their debut at the global stage with a historic win.

And the hosts could achieve this if they play their hearts out and slay a tough opponent in reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champs Morocco on Monday in Group A action at the PhilSports Arena.

The fixture is set at 8:30 p.m. with the Filipina5 and the Atlas Lionesses equally determined to pump life into their bids after taking identical 0-6 beating from Poland and Argentina, respectively, in Friday’s kickoff.

“We really want to show ourselves again and our values and how we are as a team. And to inspire every Filipino watching because it is in our home country and to go into the next match with a fresh slate, that’s going to be our goal,” said co-skipper Bella Flanigan.

The Filipina5 know they need to be at their very best to have a shot at that milestone victory in the prestigious 16-nation tournament backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation.

“Probably the other team has more experience than we do but what makes us different is the energy that we have. We bring a lot of good vibes to the table and energy,” Philippine coach Rafa Merino said in Spanish.

The other featured match pits the two opening-night winners, Argentina and Poland, in a livewire dispute for group leadership, at 6 p.m. — Olmin Leyba