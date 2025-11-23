MIGUEL TABUENA narrowly missed a coveted promotion to LIV Golf as he settled for joint 11th in the season-ending PIF Saudi International on Saturday in Riyadh.

Mr. Tabuena needed to place at least sixth in the $5-million season-ending event to crack the Top 2 of the International Series (IS) Rankings and seal a golden ticket to next year’s LIV Golf but his closing two-under 69 at the Riyadh Golf Club wasn’t enough to get him through.

At 271 overall, the Pinoy ace fell just one shot short of a 270 card that could’ve placed him in a share of fifth with Australians Lucas Herbert and Jason Kokrak, South African Branden Grace, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, American Anthony Kim and Polish Adrian Meronk.

Mr. Tabuena was hoping to overtake Yosuke Asaji, the second-running Japanese in the IS Rankings, who failed to make the cut in Riyadh and wrapped up his season with 285.30 ranking points.

But the 31-year-old parbuster couldn’t muster enough points in the final push and wound up with 260.05 overall for third.

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe topped the IS Rankings race with 331.11 points despite finishing 42nd at the Saudi International at 276.

Spaniard Josele Ballester, meanwhile, reigned supreme at 22-under 262 after a final-round 65, beating American Caleb Surratt (265 after a 69) by three. — Olmin Leyba