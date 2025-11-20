Matches on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

JACLYN SAWICKI, Katrina Guillou and Isabella Flanigan got the time of their lives when they suited up for the history-making Filipinas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Now, the troika gets the chance to do it again, this time at home and in front of loved ones and countrymen as members of the Filipina5 battling the best in the 5-a-side game in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

It’s another milestone endeavor beginning on Friday at the PhilSports Arena and the three, together with their Philippine teammates, are determined to make the most of it.

“Representing this country in any situation holds a lot of gravity and I think all these players carry that with a lot of honor,” said Ms. Sawicki.

“So to be able to do that on the world’s biggest stage yet again and in our home country, have the crowd physically present this time around, it’s truly special. We’re just really looking forward to the first moment.”

Young stars like Dionesa Tolentin are thrilled to seize their “World Cup” moment.

“I know it’s a moment bigger than myself. It’s for my family, for every Filipino who dreams, and for our country. As a Filipina, it would be such an honor to walk out in our national colors and hear our anthem at the World Cup,” said Ms. Tolentin.

The 63rd ranked Filipina5 get right into it on Match Day 1 as they face No. 14 Poland in the 8:30 p.m. Group A game that follows the 8 p.m. opening ceremonies. Argentina, the highest-ranked side in this bracket at sixth, takes on No. 32 Morocco in the curtain raiser at 6 p.m.

“We’ll just enjoy the moment because it’s (women’s futsal worlds) the first time ever, just play with fire like we always do, and do our best,” said Ms. Sawicki.

Philippine executives expressed confidence with the team’s chances.

“I have a strong feeling that we will win because on home court the Filipino heart beats faster. That is the magic of sports tourism,” said Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio.

After Poland, the Filipina5 battles Morocco on Monday then Argentina on Thursday, with the hopes of finishing first or second in the group to advance to the quarterfinals. — Olmin Leyba