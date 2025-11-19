THE cavalry is coming for Gilas Pilipinas teams.

The Nationals’ prospective reinforcements led by Bennie Boatwright took the first step in their bids to obtain Philippine citizenships by attending the initial Justice committee hearing in Congress on Wednesday.

Mr. Boatwright showed up at the House of Representatives wearing a polo barong to talk about his desire to become a Filipino and don the country’s colors in future campaigns.

He and two other naturalized Pinoy candidates, American Elizabeth Means and Senegalese Maodo Malick Diouf personally made a push for their naturalization, as sought in three separate bills introduced by Isabela Rep. Faustino Dy III.

The 6-foot-10 Mr. Boatwright, who won a championship with San Miguel Beermen in the PBA, is being eyed to join Gilas Men and expand the naturalization pool currently composed of Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

Ms. Means, a 6-foot forward who played for Division II school Westminster University, is primed to beef up Gilas Women preferably before it competes in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup that the country is hosting in 2027.

Mr. Diouf, a 6-foot-11 slotman who suited up for University of the Philippines in the UAAP is likely to be in the Gilas 3×3 crew, having served as practice player back in 2021, though his presence would also be welcome in the 5-on-5 team’s pool.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is lobbying for the three players’ naturalization in line with Gilas’ mission to qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

“The SBP’s candidates for naturalization attended Congress Hearing to get the process started,” the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said on Wednesday. “We’re thankful to the House of Representatives for their time and this opportunity to further strengthen Philippine basketball.”

Notes: Gilas coach Tim Cone’s pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers is down to 17 with Calvin Oftana ruled out of the twin games against Guam due to hamstring injury. “He’s already begged off. He’s going to be out apparently three to four weeks, which takes him past the Guam,” he shared. “So we’ll need to fill in with somebody. That’s why we have some extra guys here. We’ll figure out who that guy will be later on as the week progresses.” Mr. Cone added that Carl Tamayo, who is playing in Korea, is doubtful for the Nov. 28 opening game in Guam due to visa issues but will definitely be on hand for the Dec. 1 return match at the Blue Eagle Gym. “What I’m told is that they could not grant him a (US) visa from the embassy in Korea, he’d have to come here to get one,” Mr. Cone said. “So we had to really rush and try to get him the interview here. His interview is like the day before we leave so I don’t know how that’s going to work out.” — Olmin Leyba