THE PHILIPPINES beat Maldives in Malé on Tuesday night, 2-0, but the winning margin proved short in keeping it ahead in the race for Group A supremacy in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The away victory put the Filipinos at 13 points on four wins and one draw with a +10 goal difference (GD) but with Tajikistan scoring a 5-0 shutout of Timor-Leste over in Darwin, the Tajiks (also with 13 points) had overtaken the Philippines for the lead on tiebreak with +11 GD with one window left in the Qualifiers.

Now, the Pinoy booters face a must-win in their return match with Tajikistan in Dushanbe in March to wrest No. 1 and the lone ticket to the 2027 Continental meet at stake in the group.

“We needed three goals (against Maldives) but we couldn’t make that,” said Philippine coach Carles Cuadrat, whose crew managed only two, both in the first half courtesy of Jefferson Tabinas (24th) and Sandro Reyes (37th).

“We did the job to get a more comfortable victory but we have to understand that football is like this sometimes, and it was a short result for us.”

The Spanish mentor expressed confidence his charges will be up to the task in the win-or-go-home duel with Tajikistan.

“From the first minute, they showed that they wanted to go for the game (win in Malé), and I really saw that the work paid off. It’s a clear message, we need to win in Tajikistan,” said Mr. Cuadrat. — Olmin Leyba