Games on Tuesday

(Ynares Center-Montalban)

1:30 p.m. – ZUS vs Nxled

4 p.m. – Akari vs Choco Mucho

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

IT will be a positional battle for the eight teams that have already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals including Creamline and Cignal, which clash on Tuesday in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Ynares Center-Montalban.

The Cool Smashers are currently at fourth with a 5-2 record while the Super Spikers at sixth with a 4-3 mark and the winner of their 6:30 p.m. showdown could shake things up in the standings with only two elimination round play dates to go.

Practically anything can still happen approaching the quarters, which will pit the No. 1 team versus No. 8, No. 2 against No. 7, No. 3 versus No. 6 and No. 4 against No. 5 in a brutal knockout format.

Of course, getting a win entering the playoff phase is vital especially for the team’s morale.

“It’s always nice to go into your next game knowing you’re coming from a win,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Mr. Meneses knows though the key is preparation especially facing a team like Cignal that appeared like it has turned things around for the good.

“Every game, we really need to make adjustment whichever team we face,” he said. “I think Cignal’s momentum is really strong and it’s something we have to match.”

Also trying to make a good place in the quarters are ZUS Coffee and Akari.

The Thunderbelles, tied with the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Farm Fresh Foxies at the helm with 6-1 records, face off with the already ousted Nxled Chameleons (0-7) at 1:30 p.m. while the Chargers (4-3) tackle the also eliminated Choco Mucho Flying Titans (2-5) at 4 p.m.

Like everybody else, Akari is aiming to get a winning feeling entering the quarters.

“Our hope is to end this round with a win,” said Akari mentor Tina Salak. — Joey Villar