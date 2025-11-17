Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8:30 a.m. – Mapúa vs SSC-R (Jrs/Srs)

2:30 p.m. – CSB vs JRU (Srs/Jrs)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) eyes an outright quarterfinal slot and a chance to close in on a twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive as it tackles Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Tuesday in NCAA Season 101 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

A win for the CSB Blazers, currently at No. 2 in Group B with a 7-4 card, would seal it an outright quarters seat while handing the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights, at No. 3 with a 7-5 card, the third last slot to the playoff phase on a silver platter.

“That’s our hope but it won’t be an easy ride,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu, who will be without their main man — reigning MVP Allen Liwag — again.

For the JRU Bombers, who are at No. 4 with a 6-6 record, they are hoping and praying for a big win over the Blazers in their 2:30 p.m. duel and, if the stars align, forge a three-way tie for the last two slots in the quarters.

While it’s not in its control anymore, JRU could only hope for the best.

Mapúa University, for its part, is fighting for a twice-to-beat edge as it tangles with San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) at 11 a.m.

The Mapúa Cardinals currently cling at No. 2 in Group A with a 6-5 record while the SSC-R Stags are fifth and last in their bracket with a 3-9 mark.

If Mapúa could beat SSC-R and Arellano University, which is No. 3 in Group A with a 5-6 slate, on Friday, it would seal that important quarters bonus. — Joey Villar