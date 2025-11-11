Games on Wednesday

(Ynares Center-Montalban)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – Titan vs San Miguel

AFTER hurdling heavyweight contenders the last four games San Miguel Beermen (SMB) faces the challenge of keeping the same level of intensity versus an opponent on the lower rungs of the standings.

And coach Leo Austria can’t emphasize this more as the streaking defending champions (4-2) tackle upset-conscious Titan Ultra (2-4) on Wednesday in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup resumption at Ynares Center-Montalban.

“Every game, we’re trying to emphasize to the team (that) whoever our opponent is, we have to give our best and execute what we planned for in practice,” said Mr. Austria.

A followup to their smashing victories over Rain or Shine (ROS) (111-93), Barangay Ginebra (83-81), Converge (96-90) and Magnolia (94-92) in the 7:30 p.m. tiff will propel the Beermen to a share of second at 5-2 with idle NLEX and ROS behind TNT’s 5-1.

For their part, the Giant Risers look to sustain the momentum from their 97-86 victory over Blackwater and rejuvenate their playoffs drive by catching a big fish in SMB.

The league’s youngest franchise is one that can’t be taken lightly as evidenced by its 100-96 upset of Meralco in its debut outing. It has lost four straight between that stunner against the Bolts and the bounceback against the Bossing.

Also out to get their respective quarterfinals bids back on track are Phoenix (1-5) and Terrafirma (1-5), which clash at 5:15 p.m. to dispute Win No. 2.

Both the Fuel Masters and the Dyip have dropped their last four assignments after a victorious start to this campaign.

“We’re playing hard every single game. Every single game we’re putting ourselves in a position to have a chance to win. The problema is in crunch time,” rued Phoenix’ first-year mentor Willy Wilson.

Notes: Rain or Shine signed Christian Manaytay, its 10th pick in the draft, to a two-year contract. The Elasto Painters hope that the 6-foot-4 Mr. Manaytay, who finished his commitment to Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards before coming on board, will help fill the void in their depleted frontcourt after the season-ending injury to big man Keith Datu and the continued sidelining of Luis Villegas. — Olmin Leyba