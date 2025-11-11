When the Philippines kicks off the maiden FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup later this month, it will effectively be auditioning for credibility. For years, local sports officials have spoken of turning the country into a regional hub for global events; now, all the talk will need to be matched with readiness. The honor of hosting the first edition of the international indoor competition carries both prestige and pressure.

To be sure, futsal fits neatly into the country’s sporting temperament despite its relative obscurity. It’s reflective of qualities Filipinos have in spades: speed, instinct, and flair. Beyond the stylistic fit, there is the event’s significance: If nothing else, it underscores FIFA’s recognition of women’s sport in a format long overshadowed by its outdoor cousin. And, yes, the Philippines, as host, will be at the forefront.

Admittedly, infrastructure is a question mark. The challenge doesn’t merely involve staging world-class matches across venues from Manila to Cebu. Perhaps even more critically, there is need to manage such seemingly mundane facets as training facilities, media operations, and security coordination. In this sense, success will hinge as much on spectacle as on execution. And then there’s also the not insignificant matter of follow-through: Once the banners come down and the FIFA officials fly home, will the sport take root or fade back into the familiar pattern of post-event amnesia?

For the Philippine futsal team, the stakes are even higher; the members are young, underfunded, and largely untested on a global scale. Then again, the value of hosting is in being visible and letting young girls see a version of the sport that belongs to them. The World Cup is thus equal parts outcome and opportunity, showing what has been built and what remains painfully absent in structure and support.

Make no mistake. This month’s futsal showcase will measure both athletic talent and administrative maturity. All and sundry will judge the ability to turn symbolic pride into sustained momentum. If it works, the country can claim a genuine milestone in steering the expanding conversation on women’s sport. And if it doesn’t, the failure will be equally revealing.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.