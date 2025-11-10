THE NCAA Season 101 postponed its four scheduled juniors and seniors’ games on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

“In view of the announcement from Malacañan Palace regarding the suspension of classes and work in the National Capital Region on Nov. 10-11 due to the threat of the super typhoon, the NCAA prioritizes the safety of student-athletes, spectators, and all stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

A revised schedule will be circulated once conditions improve.

Games that were reset involved Lyceum versus University of Perpetual Help and San Beda against Letran. — Joey Villar