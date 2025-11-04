THE Philippines downed Himeji, 2-0, over the weekend to rule the International Exchange Men’s Softball Tournament in Higashikagawa City, Japan.

The Blu Boys’ title triumph was cemented through a 2-2 draw in their first outing versus Kagawa, a 16-0 win over a Singapore Under-23 squad, and a 9-0 bashing of Hong Kong.

It was a fete that sent a message that the country is ready to reclaim the gold medal in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games next month in Thailand.

“This run is a strong validation of our hard work and preparation,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier. “We are immensely proud of the boys and the way they executed as a unit.”

“The tournament was a huge test but the challenges ahead are bigger and we are ready to meet them head-on,” he added.

The Blu Boys were in Japan for a training camp as part of their preparation for the SEA Games where they hope to strike gold after finishing with just a silver the last time the sport was staged in the biennial meet in Clark, Pampanga six years ago. — Joey Villar