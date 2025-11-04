CRACKING the world’s Top 50 is just the beginning for Alexandra “Alex” Eala.

The Filipina tennis wunderkind vowed a stronger fight next season in a bid to win her first Grand Slam, climb upper in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings and capture more pro titles after reaching 50th place at the end of the 2025 WTA Tour.

“This marks the beginning of what I hope to be a long, happy and fruitful career on tour. Thank you everybody. See you in 2026,” Ms. Eala penned on social media.

Ms. Eala, only 20 years young, became the first Filipina in history to barge into the world’s Top 50 tennis players — thanks to a stellar run around the world marked by her first WTA title in Mexico and a first-ever Grand Slam main draw for any Filipina ever at the US Open.

The lefty ace ruled the WTA 125 Guadalajara Open and stunned world No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark in Round 1 of the US Open in New York. Before that, she scored gigantic wins against five-time major winner Iga Swiatek (world No.2) of Poland, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (No. 25) of Latvia and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys (No. 5) of the United States.

She started the year at No. 158 before scaling more than 100 rungs to reach the pinnacle of Philippine tennis with 1143 points, qualifying to all main draws of WTA 1000 and majors such as the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The only Slam main draw left for Ms. Eala is the Australian Open, where she’s also seeded early next year.

Having played in China, Japan, Brazil, England, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Singapore, India and Australia as well, Ms. Eala also had her share of agonies and defeats. And that’s what only made her historic year worthwhile for a huge stepping stone to a bigger goal next year.

“My season comes to an end. I have no words to describe what 2025 has brought me. My dreams have truly come alive,” added Ms. Eala.

“It’s such a privilege to look back at this year and relive these amazing moments through memory. All that’s happened this season and the emotions that come with it is a love letter to my family, friends, team, every supporter across my journey in tennis, and of course, baby Alex.”

But first things first for Ms. Eala before thinking 2026 as she’s set for a sweet Philippine team homecoming to play in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games next month in December.

With her first pro title already in the books and a glittering Top-50 ranking, Ms. Eala will be out in Bangkok for her first gold medal after winning three bronze mints in the 2022 Hanoi games. Ms. Eala skipped the Cambodia edition in 2023.

From there, a first-ever home game is on the horizon when the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) host a WTA Tour leg early next year to be called Manila or Philippine Open. — John Bryan Ulanday