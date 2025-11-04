MANILA CITY is not contented with its massive jump to a podium finish in this year’s Batang Pinoy in General Santos City, eyeing for a non-stop climb until it reaches the top behind a vastly-improved city council sports program.

Led by Manila Sports Council director Dale Evangelista under the leadership of returning mayor Isko Moreno, Manila became the biggest revelation in the country’s tuna capital with 43 gold, 37 silver and 32 bronze medals for third place behind powerhouse cities Baguio and Pasig as per the unofficial medal tally.

The nation’s capital bled for just one gold last year in Palawan at No. 84 for a full 360 turnaround. And for Mr. Evangelista, there’s more to come for the Manileños next year in Bacolod City.

Pending the finalization of medal tally due to still unverified results, Manila could only end up to third for P3 million or fourth for a P2-million funding for its grassroots sports programs from the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

Manila is slightly ahead of Davao Ciy with 40-39-54 haul as former four-time champion Baguio (70-53-57) and defending titlist Pasig (67-44-63) are also neck-and-neck for the overall championship plus a P5-million prize. The second-best and fifth-best city will have P4 million and P1 million, respectively, at the close of the biggest Philippine youth games edition ever featuring 188 local government units (LGUs).

The Big City did it despite sending only a 200-strong delegation and participating in 15 of 27 sports as Manila athletes delivered in the staple Olympic sports like swimming and athletics.

At the forefront is most bemedalled contender Patricia Mae Santor with six golds and one silver in girls’ 16-17 as the Games’ fastest swimmer followed by Franceine Jhobie Rosario as the fastest runner after ruling the centerpiece U18 100m, 200m and 400m runs.

Manila had no bets in 12 sports like the medal-rich event like archery, which Baguio dominated, as well sa the other combats sports owned by Pasig. In boxing, the city had a lone representative.

The goal in Bacolod, host of the 2026 Batang Pinoy, is fill those sports with a shored up program to send a bigger delegation with hopes of earning more medals for an overall championship bid.

Manila is now preparing for the Palarong Maynila, NCR Meet and the qualifiers for next year’s Palarong Pambansa before plotting an even better Batang Pinoy showing with the consistent training of their athletes at the Patricia Paraiso Sports Complex, Dapitan Complex, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, University of Santo Tomas and Emilio Aguinaldo College. — John Bryan Ulanday