WORLD, meet Jonas Magpantay. Champion.

From obscurity, the 31-year-old Pinoy burst into global stardom as he produced an unparalleled underdog triumph at the Qatar 10-Ball World Cup in Doha on Sunday night.

Nicknamed “The Silent Killer,” Mr. Magpantay gunned down giants and other famous rivals that stood between him and the diadem, which he ultimately claimed with a masterful 13-9 victory over Polish Szymon Kural in the finale.

As he pocketed the final ball, Mr. Magpantay lifted his cue stick, shook the hands of Mr. Kural and the referee, went up the table for the traditional celebration, pumped his arms in the air, clapped and bowed on all four corners to acknowledge the cheering crowd.

It was a culmination of long years of hard work and a bit of a break in Qatar.

After dropping four matches in the qualifiers, Mr. Magpantay still got his spot in the main draw via points, reportedly after one qualifier backed out.

And he made the most of this opportunity.

Opening his bid with victories over Abdullatif Alfawal and Naoyuki Oi, the pride of Bansud, Oriental Mindoro went on a killing spree in the KO rounds.

First to fall was 2025 World Games 10-ball titlist Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary, 11-8, then compatriot Carlo Biado, the reigning World 9-ball kingpin and former World 10-ball ruler, by a score of 11-8, then Wojciech Szewczyk of Poland, 11-7, multi-titled Niels Fiejen of the Netherlands, 11-7, and Moritz Neuhausen of Germany, 11-6, before the clincher against Mr. Kural.

Mr. Magpantay earned $100,000 for this feat – one he patiently waited for after two decades.

“It means a lot to me because it’s the first time I joined here in Qatar and nobody knew me so I feel great and I want to just play my game,” he said in an interview by the Qatar Billiards Sports Federation prior to the finals.

Pool fans recalled how Mr. Magpantay’s words after losing in the Last-16 of the World 10-Ball Championship in Vietnam to Mr. Biado two months ago turned prophetic.

Well, that time has come. And now everybody in the pool world will remember the name of Mr. Magpantay. — Olmin Leyba