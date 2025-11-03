NO FILIPINA has ever come close to stepping foot into the world’s Top 50 — until Alexandra “Alex” Eala.

Ms. Eala on Monday blazed another trail for Philippine tennis, placing No. 50 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for a fitting finish to the WTA Season.

The 20-year-old Filipina collected 1143 points to enter the sport’s crème of the crop after a productive campaign capped by a multi-city Asian swing leading to her national team returning for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games next month in Thailand.

Ms. Eala’s last tournament of the WTA Tour was in the Hong Kong Open last week, reaching the Round of 16 to add 12 more points to her tally and propel herself to a new career-best.

Her historic season included winning her first WTA title in the Guadalajara Open in Mexico in September.

“I enjoyed every minute I spent on court. Everything from the fight to the fans was something to remember, and will hold a special place in my memories,” said Ms. Eala, also No. 165 in doubles, on Instagram.

Ms. Eala started the year at No. 158 but entered the Top 100 midway through the season to also qualify in the main draws of all but one Grand Slams — a first for Philippine tennis as well — highlighted by a historic win in the US Open.

Then No. 75, Ms. Eala pulled off a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11) comeback win over world No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark to become the first Filipina winner in any Slam main draw.

Setting the stage for that was her breakthrough semifinal finish in the Miami Open last summer to enter the Top 100 marked by gigantic victories over three former Grand Slam champions and Top-25 players.

Ms. Eala, then No. 140, slain five-time major winner Iga Swiatek (world No.2) of Poland, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (No. 25) of Latvia and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys (No. 5) of the United States.

She fell short against world No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the US in what was one of history’s greatest Cinderella runs for a foiled shot at world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The proud scholar of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain also stamped her brilliance all year long in China, Japan, Brazil, England, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Singapore, India and Australia.

Up next for Ms. Eala is a homecoming to prepare for her comeback to the Philippine tennis team after winning three bronze medals in the 2023 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

After that, Ms. Eala is slated to play in her first-ever WTA home game as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) finalize the hosting of a WTA Tour leg to be branded as the Philippine or Manila Open early next year. — John Bryan Ulanday