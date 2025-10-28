BATTLE-SCARRED setter Jia de Guzman skipped her return to Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) for a bigger purpose — help the country win a medal in this December’s Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Thailand.

And she will have her chance as she was named as Alas Pilipinas’ captain in the 19-strong squad that was finalized and announced on Tuesday by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

“Nothing less than the gold medal,” said PNVF Chief Ramon Suzara on Alas’ ultimate target in the biennial event.

Apart from Ms. De Guzman, Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen, Angel Canino, Eya Laure, Shaina Nitura, Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, Shaina Nitura, Justine Jazareno and Vannie Gandler were among those selected in the team.

The rest were Kat Tolentino, Julia Coronel, Dawn Catindig, Mars Alba, Jen Nierva, Alleliah Malaluan, Dell Palomata, Amie Povido and Maddie Madayag.

The same pool will temporarily leave their respective PVL and collegiate teams to join a training camp from Nov. 15 to 30 in Japan or Chinese Taipei before plunging into action in the Thai capital from Dec. 10 to 19.

And that mint the team is eyeing, if achieved, would end the country’s 32-year-old gold drought in the meet. — Joey Villar