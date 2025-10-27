THE landmark triumph at the International Series (IS) Philippines presented by BingoPlus has only made Pinoy ace Miguel Tabuena hungry for more.

And the newly-minted IS champion has set his eyes on the big league — LIV Golf.

“That’s the goal. We want to be in there,” said Mr. Tabuena, who is now in a strong position in the chase for the golden ticket to LIV Golf via the IS pathway.

The topnotcher of the IS rankings at the end of 2025 will make the LIV circuit outright and thanks to his four-shot victory at Sta. Elena Golf Club, Mr. Tabuena zoomed to No. 2 with 210.89 points from 48th.

He has three IS tournaments left — Link Hong Kong Open (Oct. 30 to Nov. 2), Moutai Singapore Open (Nov. 6 to 9) and PIF Saudi International (Nov. 19 to 22) — to scoop up ranking points and eventually overtake current leader Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe (318.99).

“I didn’t have that (LIV stint) in mind (initially). But to be able to get it done brings me so much confidence. I believe in myself that I can actually win one of these events. And I hope to be able to do it next year,” he said.

“We have three more IS events and I’m in a pretty good position to set myself up next year.”

After ruling the biggest golf event on Philippine soil, both field-wise and purse-wise, there was little time to celebrate for Mr. Tabuena. He was off to Hong Kong on Monday to take the next part of his journey.

“There are still many big tournaments to come so I’ll just keep doing the same things — just stay patient, stick to my process and try to win again. That’s the most important goal,” he said. — Olmin Leyba