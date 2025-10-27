GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The biggest Batang Pinoy edition in history may just be the prelude to an even better national youth sports program.

Led by Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) pushes for a unification of the grassroots development program with the Department of Education (DepEd) for the annual youth competition like the Batang Pinoy and the Palarong Pambansa.

As of now, Batang Pinoy which is under PSC and Palaro under DepEd are held separately every year with some students juggling their acts in both tournaments that have almost the same qualification.

Under Mr. Gregorio’s proposal, Batang Pinoy could be open to eight to 15 years old while Palaro could be from those 16 to 21 years old.

The PSC will oversee the implementation of sporting events with the National Sports Associations (NSAs) while DepEd takes over the administration, operations and logistics, given their nationwide network in different regions compared to PSC’s limited hubs in Manila and Pasig.

Batang Pinoy this year is boasting the biggest edition in history with almost 25,000 delegates including over 18,000 athletes from across 188 local government units (LGUs), duking their hearts out across 27 sports.

Once the coordination with DepEd pushes through, it’s nowhere to go but up with an ultimate goal of establishing a national youth training pool — like the elite team — featuring the standouts from Batang Pinoy and Palarong Pambansa.

“Batang Pinoy will never be the same again. It will be more beautiful and exciting from here on aligned with the Palarong Pambansa with the PSC and DepEd working together for the national grassroots sports development program,” he beamed. — John Bryan Ulanday