THE Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) will stage the National Softball Championships from Nov. 16 to 23 in Libjo, Batangas as part of its quest for potential talents from the grassroots level.

“Our partnership with Barangay Libjo is a reflection of ASAPHIL’s steadfast commitment to bringing softball closer to communities that share our passion for the game,” said ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“Through this tournament, we aim to provide a platform where athletes can compete at the highest level while promoting unity, discipline, and excellence — values that continue to define the spirit of Philippine softball,” he added.

No less than national team coach Ana Santiago was present in forging the partnership with Barangay Libjo.

Ms. Santiago said a total of 16 teams from the men’s and women’s divisions are participating in the weeklong meet that aims to provide a platform for the country’s top athletes and rising players to showcase their skills on the national stage. — Joey Villar