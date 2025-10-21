OLYMPIC double-gold winner Carlos Yulo breezed through to the finals of both vault and floor exercise despite nursing a wrist injury in the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza in Manila didn’t allow his hurting hand to bother him, topping the qualifying round in vault where he averaged 14.750 and ended up second in floor exercise with a 14.566, or a shade behind Great Britain’s Jake Jarman’s 14.700.

The rest of the country’s bets — Juancho Miguel Besana, John Ivan Cruz and Justine Ace de Leon — did not qualify.

Both finals are set for Friday at the Indonesia Arena in the capital.

Mr. Yulo’s younger sister, Elaiza, along with Paris Olympians Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo and also Haylee Garcia, were currently competing in the women’s side where they all hoped to qualify as well.

Mr. Yulo, of course, was eyeing to add more medals to his collection of two golds — one in floor exercise he copped in Stuttgart, Germany in 2019 and another in vault that he snared in Kitakyushu, Japan two years later — two silvers and the same number of bronzes. — Joey Villar