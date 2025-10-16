Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – Magnolia vs Titan Ultra

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco

IT’S BEEN QUITE tight, unpredictable even, in the early goings of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup that no team has scored back-to-back victories so far.

But three squads are in position to break this trend on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, all intent on starting the first streaks in the young season.

Twelve days after hurdling Manila Clasico rival Barangay Ginebra in the league’s opening salvo, 80-73, Magnolia returns for only its second assignment against Titan Ultra (1-1) at 5:15 p.m. with eyes set on a follow up W and solo leadership.

The Gin Kings (1-1) and the Meralco Bolts (1-2), two heavyweights that got on the board on Wednesday after listless starts, seek to make it two in a row as they clash at 7:30 p.m.

Their previous victory over his old master Tim Cone and old pals at Ginebra was really a great fire-starter but Magnolia’s first-year coach LA Tenorio was quick to keep his charges on an even keel.

“It feels great but we did not achieve anything. We win this game, it’s just one win in the standings,” said Mr. Tenorio.

“We cannot be complacent just because we got this game because this is just the start of our journey,” added Mr. Tenorio, whose sights are firmly set on “the bigger picture” for Magnolia.

Meanwhile, the Bolts look to reach .500 for the first time after a horror 0-2 opening that saw them fall to the Giant Risers and Rain or Shine.

“Two losses (to start the campaign), it’s tough. But I think it’s more about keeping everybody in the right mind frame so that way we can continue to take those losses, learn from it, and move forward,” guard Chris Newsome said after Meralco got over the hump at the expense of Blackwater, 105-96.

The Gin Kings are back in business following the 92-77 drubbing of TNT (1-1).

“Well, the only good news is they only have one day (turnaround, too). We both played Wednesday, they played a tough game, we played a tough game,” said Mr. Cone.

“We know each other pretty well. We played against each other a lot. So the preparation I think in terms of game planning is not going to be that difficult for either team. It’s just getting the rest and getting the guys back locked into the game.” — Olmin Leyba

Notes: Dreaming of making a PBA comeback, Greg Slaughter expressed his remorse for his actions that led to his messy departure from Ginebra and later NorthPort in 2021. He apologized to the league and to Gin Kings governor Alfrancis Chua. “I approach this new season in my life with humility — the humility to recognize what I did wrong, and the humility to offer my profound apologies for miscommunications in the past that caused offense to an association that has been so good to me, an association that has made my dream of playing for a Filipino premier league come true,” he said.“I would specifically like to mention Mr. Alfrancis Chua, the person responsible for getting me to play for Ginebra, a person I owe so much to. My profound gratitude to you, Sir.” Mr. Slaughter’s rights are with Titan Ultra, the franchise that took over NorthPort prior to the start of Season 50.