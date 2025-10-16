POLYTECHNIC University of the Philippines (PUP) turned back a feisty DAX GF, 4-2, recently to rule the ASAPHIL-Cebuana Lhuillier Men’s Softball Invitational Tournament at the Montano field in Cavite City.

Jehanz Coro was the man of the hour as he took both the Most Valuable Player and Best Pitcher plums to lead the way for the batters from Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Also shining bright was Kenneth Torres, who was named Best Hitter, Slugger, Homerun King, and Most RBIs (runs-batted in) while Francis Generoso ended up with the most stolen base plum.

Gentri (General Trias) took the bronze while Cavite City ended up fourth.

ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier liked what he saw.

“There is extraordinary talent across the archipelago, and this invitational tournament reaffirms our resolve to continuously nurture homegrown talent and provide Filipino softball athletes with the platforms they need to achieve greatness,” said Mr. Lhuillier.

“Cebuana Lhuillier’s commitment to ASAPHIL is unwavering; we are building a deliberate system that values patience, consistency, and teamwork across every level of the sport to sustain excellence and ensure the Philippines continues to shine bright in softball worldwide,” he added. — Joey Villar