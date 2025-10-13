NOW A TWO-TIME world titlist, Pinay cue wizard Chezka Centeno considers her record-tying feat in the 2025 WPA Women’s 10-Ball World Championship in Bali more of a “triumph of the spirit.”

“This victory is one of the miracles of my life,” Ms. Centeno posted on Facebook hours after adding a second to her first jewel in 2023 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Rubilen Amit in Sunday night’s finale.

The 26-year-old pride of Zamboanga mustered every once of effort and grit in hammering a 4-1, 2-4, 4-2, 3-4, 4-2 title clincher over Amit, the celebrated countrywoman she joined in the record books as the only ones to rule as 10-Ball queens twice.

“I wasn’t at my best, but God prepared me for this moment. I’m still in awe of how it all unfolded, and I know without a doubt it was all Him,” she said.

The former child prodigy shared she’s gone through a period of self-doubt after heartbreaking runner-up finishes in the Women’s 8-ball World Championship and the 10-Ball event of the World Games.

“For the past four months, I’ve been competing non-stop, reaching three finals and falling short in two. I kept telling myself it was okay, that life goes on, but deep inside, the fire started to fade,” she said.

Her “quiet battle within” raged on even through the Bali worlds, where she sustained a 1-2 loss to Taiwanese Chen Chia Hua in the qualification stage and had to work her way to the top by winning seven straight matches.

After losing my second match, I even thought about giving up. But God showed Himself to me and reminded me to keep going and trust Him,” she said.

“The next day, I woke up feeling light and at peace, as if God had restored my confidence and spirit.”

Ms. Centeno hopes her triumph will help boost not only women’s billiards players but also counterparts from all sports in the country.

“It is a great honor to bring another title back home to the Philippines,” said the former child prodigy, who proudly held the Philippine flag during the medal ceremony. “I wish for women’s pool to grow bigger and for women athletes to be more recognized.” — Olmin Leyba