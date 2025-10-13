RICO HOEY posted his season’s best performance in the PGA Tour so far, placing fourth in the Baycurrent Classic won by American Xander Schauffele on Sunday at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.

Mr. Hoey, the lone Filipino bet in the circuit, assembled a 14-under 270 over four days, capping his strong outing with a bogey-free eight-under 63 that lifted him 10 spots up in the final leaderboard.

The tie at No. 4 was worth $301,600 (about P17.5 million) and marked the highest standing for the Fil-Am ace in 2025, surpassing his joint seventh at the Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic last May.

Mr. Hoey, who set up his blistering finish with earlier rounds of 68, 68 and 71, finished five strokes behind Mr. Schauffele (265 after a closing 64).

Two-time major champ Mr. Schauffele knocked down three birdies over his last five holes to edge compatriot Max Greyserman (266 after a final-round 65) by one.

Michael Thorbjornsen, also from the US, placed solo third with a 268 total off a 64. — Olmin Leyba