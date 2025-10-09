Games on Friday

(MOA Arena)

9:30 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R (jrs/srs)

2:30 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU (srs/jrs)

THE San Beda University Red Lions program has tirelessly searched abroad for one talent they hope would end up as the key in unlocking their NCAA championship aspirations.

They found one in the Bay Area, California in athletic wing Janti Miller.

Mr. Miller has been carrying most of the load for San Beda in its first two wins and he is expecting to do more when they battle an unpredictable Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Friday in NCAA Season 101 at the MOA Arena.

With the 21-year-old, 6-foot-4 Mr. Miller doing most of the damage, the Red Lions have bested a pair of contenders in the College of St. Benilde Blazers and the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights and should remain unbeaten and atop Group B with another win over the Bombers (1-1) in their 2:30 p.m. duel.

Mr. Miller was nothing less than spellbinding in his first two outings where he averaged a team-high 19 points.

And what’s more impressive was he had done all that off the bench.

“I’m very impressed that despite his talent and caliber, he has accepted the role,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta of Mr. Miller.

The Bombers aren’t one to just back away that easily as they’ve shown ability to pull the rug from fancied teams as evidenced by their shock triumph over the Letran Knights.

Also seeing action at noon are Lyceum of the Philippines University (0-2) and San Sebastian University (0-2). — Joey Villar