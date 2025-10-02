Games on Tuesday

CREAMLINE will open its title defense without the one player it had hoped would play — Jia de Guzman — while PLDT eyes its third straight title in the forthcoming Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

“Management has decided Jia is sitting this one out, she’s not playing this conference,” said Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez during Thursday’s launch at the Discovery Suites.

No reason was given but there are reports that Ms. De Guzman has focused on her training for this December’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand with Alas Pilipinas where she is the team captain.

Ms. De Guzman, who last saw action for the Cool Smashers two years ago, however, is expected to return to her mother club in next year’s All-Filipino Conference.

For the High Speed Hitters, who have won two titles in a row in the PVL on Tour and Invitational, they are hoping the stars would align anew for a shot at a third crown.

“She’s a good fit,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario referring to Russian Anastasia Bavykina.

Opening up hostilities though are ZUS Coffee and Akari, who collide at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ynares Center Montalban.

It will be followed by the 6:30 p.m. showdown between Capital1 and Choco Mucho.

Interestingly, another contender, Petro Gazz, has made it a family affair when it appointed husband and wife Gary and Lisa Van Sickle as coach and assistant, respectively, for a franchise spearheaded by their daughter, MVP awardee Brooke.

It came a day after it secured the return of Lindsay Vander Weide, a Best Import awardee who led the Angels to the Reinforced crown three seasons ago.

“I haven’t seen the whole team yet but I will see them tomorrow (today),” said Gary, who played for University of Hawaii in the late 80s.

League President Ricky Palou said it’s going to be a competitive conference.

“It will be one of the toughest conferences in the league, if not the toughest,” said Mr. Palou, who was accompanied by Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo and Cignal Head of Sports Mico Halili. — Joey Villar