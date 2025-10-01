AS THE PBA met the media to launch its 50th season on Wednesday, the pro league brought in tow the newest member of the family — Pureblends Corporation.

Officially on board after the completion of its purchase of NorthPort, Pureblends is carrying the Titan Ultra Giant Risers banner to start its PBA journey.

Their designated representative to the board, Emilio Tiu, attended the team’s first public function with much excitement.

“We’re very happy we are formally accepted by the PBA,” Mr. Tiu said as he joined his peers in the PBA Board and Commissioner Willie Marcial in the event that served as curtain raiser for the golden season that starts on Sunday.

“Since last year, we’ve already had the intention of joining the PBA because of the product exposure and the quality of the players. But we waited for this year because we feel this is the right timing, being the 50th year of PBA,” he added.

He explained Pureblends decided to use Titan Ultra, a male dietary supplement the company is rolling out soon, for it felt it would be “an impact product.”

With a squad led by veterans Calvin Abueva, Joshua Munzon, Aljun Melecio, Von Pessumal and young guns Fran Yu, Chris Koon and Mario Barasi and coached by John Cardel, Mr. Tiu promised a competitive Giant Risers crew.

“I have to admit we’re still young but we have a complete lineup and we have four or five veterans who can guide the young ones. We’ll give the strong teams a fight,” said the exec.

Titan’s arrival is one of many exciting changes on tap for the season.

Four new coaches are making their debut in Magnolia’s LA Tenorio, Phoenix’ Willy Wilson, Terrafirma’s Ronald Tubid and Pampanga Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda of Converge while Mr. Cardel, formerly with the Dyip, is on a comeback with the Pureblends franchise.

Aside from Mr. Tiu, there are two other fresh faces on the board in Jason Webb of Magnolia and former NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio of Terrafirma.

The PBA has lined up a loaded opening weekend.

On Saturday, the 12 teams engage with fans in a meet-and-greet at the Smart Araneta Coliseum then join the stars and personalities of yesteryears in a Homecoming event at the Meralco Theater.

On Sunday, the Leo Awards for Season 49 at Novotel Manila precedes the formal opening ceremony at the Big Dome before Manila Clasico rivals Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia, with Tenorio on the other side this time, fire the first salvo in the Philippine Cup.

“At 50, we are healthy, we are strong and ready to face the next 50 years, for the next generation of players will emerge, where fans can interact with them in a digital and social media space. The PBA remains solid now at 50 and looks forward to the next 50 with much enthusiasm,” PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas said in a video message from overseas.

Notes: TNT improved to 1-1 in the Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship with a 98-76 rout of Emirati club Al Dhafra early Wednesday (Manila time) in the UAE. Calvin Oftana fired 21 points spiked by a five-of-seven shooting from deep as the Tropang 5G bounced back from their 93-74 loss to Al Sharjah in Monday’s opener. The team, though, faces possible fines for taking part in the tourney as Commissioner Willie Marcial said it’s a “violation of PBA rules barring teams from still playing games five to seven days before the conference.” — Olmin Leyba