EXPECT a well-driven TNT team as it takes another shot at PBA Philippine Cup glory in Season 50 beginning Oct. 5.

The Tropang 5G consider the previous All-Filipino as “the one that got away,” the spoiler to their aspirations for a rare grand slam following triumphs in the Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup.

Severely hit by injuries to a number of key players, TNT bowed to San Miguel Beer in six games in their battle for the PBA’s crown jewel and missed out on the final piece to the coveted feat.

“We are by no means satisfied with how we finished the (previous) season and we hope to be able to improve on our last All-Filipino placing. But it’s going to be very, very difficult. We all know how much every team has upgraded. And we’re surely going to have a huge target on our backs so we have to be ready,” said coach Chot Reyes.

The relatively long offseason was a welcome relief for the likes of RR Pogoy, Rey Nambatac, Jordan Heading, Poy Erram, Jason Castro and Calvin Oftana who made the most of the break since the last one ended July 25 to recover from injuries. Except for Mr. Erram, who is projected to be back in a month and half and Mr. Castro by the second conference, the injured Tropang 5Gs are expected to be in tow for the kickoff.

TNT has also signed up Kevin Ferrer and Tyrus Hill from free agency with the former tipped to be an important cog in the coming campaign.

“I think Kevin (Ferrer) will play a pretty big role. He’s going to bring a lot of veteran smarts and depth to our rotation. As you know, we’re kind of lacking in the big man department. And while Kevin is not exactly a big man, I think he’s going to be an important uh addition to that spot,” said Mr. Reyes.

TNT, Terrafirma, SMB, Rain or Shine, Phoenix and NorthPort featured in the first day of the pre-opening event, where the players and coaches gamely posed for photos and videos and updated the media on their respective preparations.

Weather permitting, it will be the turn of NLEX, Meralco, Magnolia, Converge, Blackwater and Ginebra in front of the cameras Friday. — Olmin Leyba