SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN’S (SMB) June Mar Fajardo made an indelible mark in the PBA’s 49th season, figuring prominently in major statistical categories in another potential MVP stint.

Playing in all of SMB’s 58 games, Fajardo posted a double-double average of 19.2 points — third among locals — and 15.1 rebounds — tops among homegrown players and No. 3 overall including imports — while accounting for 3.1 assists and 1.03 shot blocks – 12th among Pinoys.

The 35-year-old behemoth set new career highs in rebounds (from 14.2 in Season 39) and dish-offs (from 2.9 two seasons ago) while logging his highest scoring output in the last five seasons (next to a career-best 20.6 in Season 43), according to PBA stats chief Fidel Mangonon III.

With such performance and the Best Player of the Conference honors in the Philippine Cup and Governors’ Cup on his side, Mr. Fajardo looms as a cinch for the MVP plum to be handed during the Leo Awards on Oct. 5.

Expected to offer some challenge to the eight-time MVP are NLEX’ Robert Bolick and former NorthPort gunner Arvin Tolentino, who likewise shone bright the past campaign.

Mr. Bolick took top billing in assists for the second straight season with 7.6 per game while finishing No. 2 in locals’ scoring with 20.6 behind Mr. Tolentino’s 21.2. He earned the distinction of being the first player in 17 years to lead this category back-to-back or since Barangay Ginebra’s Jayjay Helterbrand was the No. 1 assists-issuer in 2006-07 (8.5) and 2007-08 (6.5).

Mr. Tolentino, aside from wresting the scoring title from Season 48 top gun Mr. Bolick, also ranked fourth among local rebounders with 7.6 and sixth in steals with 1.4 steals and hoisted his maiden BPC in the Commissioner’s Cup last season.

NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon, meanwhile, emerged as the premier Filipino in steals with 2.0, next only to TNT’s prolific import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2.2) overall.

Tropang 5G big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser sparkled as an elite shot-stopper, averaging 2.0 blocks per game to rank first among homegrown bets and No. 2 overall behind Michael Griffin-Watkins (2.7), NLEX’ reinforcement in the Commissioner’s Cup. — Olmin Leyba