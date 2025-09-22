TEN out of 10.”

That is how FIVB President Fabio Azevedo ranked the Philippines’ hosting of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship.

“Filipinos love the sport. Each and every one of the athletes and entourage are extremely happy,” said Mr. Azevedo. “From the beginning, our athletes are 100% satisfied.”

It was truly a world-class hosting for the country as the country collectively banded together—from the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to the government and private sector.

It was no secret that the country is capable of hosting massive events like this one.

In fact, it was also this tiny archipelagic nation that staged the FIBA World Cup, a basketball event, two years ago.

And Mr. Azevedo was one of the many who were blown away by the country’s hosting magnificence.

“It is an Olympic international standard. So I would give it 10 out of 10,” he said. — Joey Villar