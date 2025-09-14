REIGNING champion University of the Philippines (UP) takes on host University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 88 opener next Sunday but has its sights locked on modern day rival De La Salle University in the penultimate game day of the first round on Oct. 19, both at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The UP Fighting Maroons will parade former UAAP Mythical Five member Rey Remogat from the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors after completing his residency to reinforce their core, looming as the team to beat anew after four straight finals appearances.

Winner of two titles in the past four seasons including a three-peat in the Filoil Preseason, the wards of coach Goldwin Monteverde will also have a key Battle of Katipunan against neighbor Ateneo de Manila University on Oct. 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena, as per the full first-round schedule released by the league.

Prior to that, Mr. Remogat and UP will face his former squad UE on Sept. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Starring in the famed Blue-Green rivalry is the vengeful La Salle without Kevin Quiambao, who’s already in Korea, against the erstwhile multi-titled but now in rebuilding phase Ateneo under the watch of Tab Baldwin.

Mr. Quiambao won back-to-back MVPs for La Salle, which he also towed to back-to-back finals including a championship in Season 86 but fell prey to UP’s redemption in Season 87 before jumping to pros in the Korean Basketball League.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

In women’s basketball, reigning champion National University (NU) and Santo Tomas figure in a rematch on Oct. 1 with the Growling Tigresses enjoying homecourt advantage at the UST Q Pavilion.

Serving as the opening weekend on Sept. 20 and 21 are all eight schools at the same venue, which serves as the main hub for Santo Tomas’ hosting with the unavailability of most venues at least in the first month due to the ongoing FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the MOA Arena and Big Dome.

UP and Santo Tomas take centerstage at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 after the duel between NU and UE at 2 p.m. The first salvo of the back-to-back opening weekend features Far Eastern University against Ateneo at 2 p.m. then La Salle against Adamson University at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

All squads led by their head coaches and team captains will meet in a press conference Monday in Greenhills for a calm before the storm to be kickstarted by a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 19 at UST Grandstand and Open Field with an expected attendance of up to 30,000 fans.

Santo Tomas will extend its tradition of “Welcome Walk” for all student-athletes from member schools in the grand opener marked by a mass in celebration of the Jubilee Hope Year, ceremony proper and a finale concert like its annual Paskuhan.

In the finale concert, Santo Tomas will launch the season’s theme and official song named “Strength in Motion, Hope in Action” written by assistant professor Louell Baldoza of UST Institute of Religion and interpreted by Santo Tomas alumnus, OPM singer-songwriter and Callalily band frontman Kean Cipriano.

Topping off the ceremony is lighting of the cauldron then a drone and fireworks display to officially declare the games open. — John Bryan Ulanday