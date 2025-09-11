The Storm needed every ounce of resolve to net them the victory they needed. Down 10 late in the third quarter and seemingly staring at the end of their season, they clawed back possession by possession, play by play, until the game and their postseason hopes were again within reach. When Erica Wheeler rose for a mid-range jumper that found the bottom of the net with 19 seconds left in the match, the comeback was complete. They had beaten the Valkyries 74–73, in the process snatching the last WNBA playoff berth hitherto still up for grabs.

Fittingly, the Storm relied on a bench player to deliver the breakthrough — the presence of such notables as Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Gabby Silliams notwithstanding. Wheeler, 33 and well-traveled, came off the sidelines firing, hitting five threes and pacing the late rally with veteran poise. Her pull-up from the free throw line in their last possession of the set-to gave them the lead for good. That the Valkyries still had chances made the finish all the more tense. Janelle Salaün, brilliant most of the night, missed both a driving layup and a contested three in the dying moments. When Wheeler secured the rebound and ran out the clock, the 12,500-strong crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena exhaled.

The Storm’s 23rd win of the year locked them into the playoff picture regardless of results the WNBA’s remaining games heading into the playoffs. The outcome also has the Valkyries’ seeding jeopardized; a triumph in their last outing is now required for them to avoid dropping to eighth. Such are the margins at this stage of the season; one shot can rearrange the bracket and recalibrate expectations.

That the Storm once more found themselves in such a scenario spoke volumes of their inconsistent campaign. They have been tested repeatedly in close games — nearly 30 in which the outcome hinged on the final five minutes — and not always with happy endings. Their recent home stretch was a struggle, too, losses piling up in a building that had once been a fortress. Yet when the pressure reached its peak, they responded. Ogwumike, a steadying presence amid the tumult, noted that while it was not ideal to back into the postseason, there was a measure of satisfaction in taking the spot outright, and doing it in dramatic fashion.

What comes next is anyone’s guess. Seattle has enough talent to be more than just a first-round participant. Unfortunately, they have likewise exhibited an alarming tendency to throw away seemingly comfortable leads in familiar territory, a weakness those above them in standings will be keen to exploit. That said, they can afford a moment of relief. In a season defined by tense finishes, they once again walked the tightrope. And this time, they reached the other side.

