SHOWTIME.

After a long wait, Alas Pilipinas gets to show off how far it had gone preparing for this one moment as it clashes with a formidable Tunisia in tonight’s start of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship unfurling on Friday and ending Sept. 28 at the MOA Arena.

The Filipinos, mentored by Italian Angiolino Frigoni, will be bannered by 14 of the country’s best and brightest headed by Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo when they battle the 11-time African champions at 7 p.m.

Also named into the team Wednesday night were Leo Ordiales, Michaelo Buddin, Jade Disquitado, Louie Ramirez, Kim Malabunga, Jack Kalingking, Vince Lorenzo, Owa Retamar and Eco Adajar.

“We have a great balance of veterans who bring experience and leadership, and younger players who bring energy and fresh perspectives,” said Mr. Bagunas, named Alas’ team captain.

“It’s an honor to be part of this historic event. We’re excited to play and show the level and brand of Philippine volleyball on the world stage,” Mr. Espejo, for his part, said.

Alas had gone into a European tour, jumping from Morocco, Romania and Portugal, just to prepare for this mammoth 32-nation tournament.

But Mr. Frigoni, however, sounded the alarm, saying they couldn’t do it alone and needed the fans to support them.

“I’m telling the Filipinos, please come. We need you. As supporters, we need you because we are going to fight together against Tunisia. Don’t let us fight alone,” he said.

After Tunisia, the country will take on Egypt next Tuesday and Asian powerhouse Iran on Thursday also at MOA.

The one-game opener will be spiced up by a performance by South Korean K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR starting at 4:30 p.m. along with some local acts.

After the one-game opener, action shifts to higher gear on Saturday with a total of eight matches scheduled that day.

At MOA, it will be the United States versus Colombia at 10 a.m., Cuba against Portugal at 1:30 p.m., Germany versus Bulgaria at 5:30 p.m. and Slovenia against Chile at 9 p.m.

On the other side at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, it will be Canada versus Libya at 10:30 a.m., Japan against Turkey at 2 p.m., the Netherlands versus Qatar at 6 p.m. and Poland against Romania at 9:30 p.m.

