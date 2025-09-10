DREAMS do come true.

That was how the neophytes of Alas Pilipinas see their participation in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship where they will see action in the sport’s biggest stage.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true. I couldn’t ask for more. Coming from the province, I just dreamed of making it to Palarong Pambansa, then I played for National University (NU) in the UAAP, and now the national team. It just feels like everything’s been falling into place, especially if I end up getting lined up for the World Championship,” said spiker Buds Buddin.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to play and represent the country. That would be a huge honor and probably the biggest moment of my career so far,” he added.

Jade Disquitado, Louie Ramirez, Eco Adajar, Leo Ordiales and Peng Taguibolos have the same sentiment.

“I’m proud that wherever I go, I still carry the NCAA with me. It means a lot to come from there,” said Mr. Ramirez, a two-time NCAA MVP while playing for Perpetual Help and a Cignal standout in the Spikers’ Turf.

“This will definitely be one of the best moments of my volleyball career. It’s the world championship.”

“Honestly, I never expected to reach this level. I’m really proud of myself for making it this far. It’s not easy to get here,” said Mr. Disquitado, an integral part of National University’s five-peat UAAP squad with Mssrs. Taguibolos, Ordiales and Buddin.

“This means a lot to me, especially for the experience. And for the younger players coming after us, I hope they work hard in training, listen to their coaches, and keep pushing so they can also reach this level someday,” he added.

“As a rookie and one of the youngest members of Alas, being a setter is definitely one of the toughest roles in volleyball and to top it off, I’m playing on the world stage. But with the guidance of our older teammates, the role doesn’t feel too heavy because they’re always there to lead us,” said the 24-year-old Adajar, a setter.

Of course, their fates lie on Alas Pilipinas coach Angiolino Frigoni, who will decide today who will make the final 14-man roster that will see action in the meet unfurling on Saturday and ending on Sept. 28 at the MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Filipinos play the Tunisians on Saturday, the Egyptians on Sept. 16 and the fearsome Iranians on Sept. 18 all at the MOA venue. — Joey Villar