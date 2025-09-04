JOSH YBAÑEZ is doing whatever it takes to help Alas Pilipinas in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship slated Sept. 12 to 28 at the MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That is why the multi-awarded University of Santo Tomas (UST) star didn’t think twice in converting from being a spiker where he was multi-awarded to one of the most toughest and yet unenviable and unglamorous positions in the sport — libero.

“I will just focus on doing my best in every game and learning from each match. That’s the only way I can grow,” said 22-year-old Mr. Ybanez, part of the 21-player national pool who is hoping to make the final 14-member cut, plunging into battle in the massive 32-nation field.

Being a libero was actually a natural position for the General Santos native but he excelled in a different role when he won the best outside spiker plum twice and eventually the MVP the same number of times in the UAAP with the Tigers.

He said the key to all of it was thriving under pressure.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation announced it has moved the opening day duel between the Filipinos and the Tunisians from 6 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the MOA Arena.

And Mr. Ybañez hopes the whole country will be behind them. — Joey Villar