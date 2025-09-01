FROM a team that hasn’t won once just two weeks ago, the PLDT High Speed Hitters have now collected two Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championships and a potential third could be looming over the horizon.

But PLDT supernova Savi Davison knows it would take a collective effort again for them to have that chance at a three-peat in the PVL Reinforced Conference two months from now.

“It’s not a one-man job, you have to trust each other,” said Ms. Davison, who spewed 20 points in that title-clinching 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Kobe Shinwa University at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Because of the feat, the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise is now being tipped to supplant Creamline, a winner of a league record 10 crowns, as the PVL’s next dynasty.

But PLDT Manager Bajjie del Rosario was quick to quash that notion, saying there are still a lot of things to be done.

“It didn’t cross our mind,” Mr. Del Rosario told The STAR. “Of course, what Creamline did was special. Right now, we’re just super happy the team is healthy and we won the PVL on Tour and Invitational.”

PLDT big boss Manny V. Pangilinan was so impressed by the team’s recent successes that the High Speed Hitters were given bonuses including a possible trip to Japan.

“Yes, MVP did approve bonuses for the team plus we are looking to have training abroad also with some RnR (rest and recreation),” said PLDT first vice-president and head of sports Jude Turcuato.

“Target is Japan,” he added.

For now, the team gets a much-needed breather and will resume training in two weeks.

“Thee vacation started (Monday). We will resume training on Sept. 15. They will first try to recover and spend time with their families,” said Mr. Del Rosario. — Joey Villar