Russell Westbrook remains without a team as the National Basketball Association (NBA) calendar edges closer to training camp. Once defined by his relentlessness, he is now compelled to watch restlessly as free agency seems to be passing him by. Reports have Sacramento as the lone franchise still entertaining the possibility of bringing him in, but even that scenario is tied to a contingency: The roster spot occupied by Malik Monk first needs to be vacated. Unfortunately, a deal to make it so looks headed farther from reality with each passing day. And absent a move to the Kings, there is little else in the horizon.

The irony is that Westbrook’s most recent numbers remain respectable; last season, he normed 13.3 markers, 4.9 caroms, and 6.1 dimes in 27.9 minutes of exposure through 75 outings for the Nuggets. Yet his value on paper has not been enough to move the needle in a league that puts efficiency and predictability ahead of energy on its list of cohort Must Haves. If nothing else, the dissonance underscores why all and sundry, even the Kings themselves, are loath to invest in him.

Since being drafted fourth overall in 2008, Westbrook has leaned on force and speed to collapse defenses. At close to 37, however, he no longer has the explosiveness that once literally and figuratively separated him from eve-ryone else. Now, he’s a point guard who still attacks but cannot stretch the floor. Meanwhile, his historically poor percentage from three lingers as a permanent obstacle in the pace-and-space era. Thus, the calculus becomes un-forgiving: Whatever pluses his drives provide are offset by empty possessions, turnovers, and lack of floor balance. And, clearly, no team has found him worth the gamble even at the veteran minimum.

Beyond stat lines, there are the intangibles that now work against Westbrook. His intensity, once lionized as the very definition of competitiveness, has in recent memory been recast as a source of friction. Accounts of strained locker rooms and difficult dynamics in Denver have circulated widely enough to affect perception. Teams expect older players to bring stability; he provides volatility, a no-no whether real or imagined. And, understandably, general managers are given pause.

Needless to day, the hesitation reflects a larger truth: Westbrook is no longer the sort of player for whom rosters are rearranged. Outside talk linking him to Milwaukee, or to an improbable return to Oklahoma City, has yet to evolve beyond speculation. In the meantime, the silence around him has become deafening. Amid the uncertainty, he may well have to wait; perhaps an injury or a midseason reshuffling will net him an opening. By then, however, the league may have already moved on.

Westbrook’s situation says as much about the NBA as about him. Once a walking triple-double, he finds himself in limbo not because his skills have vanished, but because the sport has shifted in ways that no longer accommo-date them. His body of work is undoubtedly extraordinary, more than enough for the Hall of Fame, but the present casts a harsh light. Experience alone no longer guarantees a job. If Sacramento does not carve out space, he will be on the outside looking in, watching as a league he helped define continues to evolve past him.

ANTHONY L. CUAYCONG has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.