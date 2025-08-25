ADAMSON clipped Ateneo, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14, to win the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg over the weekend at the Mandaue Sports Complex in Cebu.

Alas Pilipinas stalwart Shaina Nitura stamped her class with 15 points, featuring four aces and four blocks, as the Lady Falcons completed a three-game sweep of the Visayas tourney.

Ms. Nitura, the UAAP Rookie of the Year last season and Adamson’s captain this year, was named the Best Player of the Cebu leg. She drew support from Frances Mordi (12) and Lhouriz Tuddao (7) in the easy win.

“I thank God for the performance of my players. I thank God for this tournament na three straight wins nakuha namin. I’m very proud sa mga bata. And really happy na nakikita ko sila na unti-unti na may progress,” said Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude, who also steered the junior Falcons to the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Invitational Volleyball League.

Adamson, runner-up in the 2023 edition, first took care of business against reigning CESAFI champion University of San Carlos (USC), 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12, and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 25-15, 25-10, 25-16.

Zey Pacia scored 15 points for Ateneo (1-2), which settled for the bronze medal behind second-placer USC which pulled off a stunning 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 win over the Blue Eagles.

USPF went winless for fourth place at 0-3.

National U last month ruled the Davao Leg of the SSL to usher in a new era in style without Mhicaela “Bella” Belen and Alyssa Solomon after sweeping University of the Philippines, Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and host Davao Selection made up of stars from Ateneo de Davao University, Holy Cross of Davao College, and the University of Mindanao.

The SSL National Invitationals under a new format will wrap up its tour in Batangas on Aug. 29 to 31 featuring NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, Letran, Far Eastern University and University of Batangas. — John Bryan Ulanday