Games on Monday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Kobe Shinwa University

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs ZUS Coffee

UNFLUSTERED PLDT looks to extend its remarkable unbeaten run against a dangerous Kobe Shinwa University of Japan on Monday with a victory catapulting the former straight to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational finals at the PhilSports Arena.

Sustaining their perfect title conquest of the PVL on Tour just over a week ago, the High Speed Hitters have zoomed to the top with a pristine 3-0 record and another win over the Japanese guest squad in their 4 p.m. duel would propel them straight to the knockout finale on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But it shouldn’t be a walk in the park for PLDT as it will face a youthful squad that is coming off an emphatic 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 win over ZUS Coffee on Saturday that set in motion its own title bid.

A win for Kobe Shinwa, of course, would bolster its own championship aspirations.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort though is starting to become confident with his team now complete following the return of talented rookie Alleiah Malaluan and veteran middle blocker Dell Palomata from their Alas Pilipinas duties.

Ms. Malaluan was able to suit up right away and averaged 10.5 points in her first two outings in the league while Ms. Palomata was in uniform in their last game but was held off to give her time to return to competition shape.

“We’re now complete,” said Mr. Ricafort, who is seeking to steer the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise to its second straight crown in the league.

In the other game, ZUS Coffee (0-1) and Cignal (0-3) tangle at 6:30 p.m. with hopes of resuscitating their campaign for a podium finish. — Joey Villar