BLACKWATER and NLEX forged a title showdown in the 2025 Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament in Davao after hammering separate victories to close out the eliminations on Saturday night.

The Bossing leaned on Sedrick Barefield’s six-point cluster in the last 1:56 to fend off Converge, 93-91, and top the preliminaries at 3-0.

For their part, the Road Warriors claimed the No. 2 spot and the other finals berth at 2-1 after turning back Phoenix, 100-96.

Blackwater and NLEX were slated to contest the crown last night at the University of Southeastern Philippines.

Meanwhile, the FiberXers, who finished third at 1-2, and the Fuel Masters, winless in three outings, were to clash in the battle for bronze.

The Bossing held a 13-point lead against the FiberXers early in the fourth but the latter unleashed a furious fightback and brought the game to an even 87-87 count.

However, Mr. Barefield quickly broke the deadlock with a big-time triple and made a split in three trips to the foul line the rest of the way, enabling the Jeff Cariaso-coached Blackwater to escape with their third straight W.

In the other match, NLEX went to Jhonnel Policarpio and Javee Mocon for the clutch baskets and Tony Semerad for the pivotal hustle plays in the stretch to prevail over the Fuel Masters and bounce back from their previous 90-95 loss to Blackwater. — Olmin Leyba