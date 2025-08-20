Games on Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Cignal vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational unfurls on Friday with the top four teams of the PVL on Tour headed by eventual champion PLDT seeing action at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters, just a few days after claiming their breakthrough crown in the league, plunge back into action versus the same team they beat in that epic finale — the Chery Tiggo Crossovers — at 6:30 p.m.

Preceding the marquee matchup is another interesting showdown between PVL on Tour third placer Creamline and Cignal at 4 p.m.

“It’s a fresh start,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, whose team spent the last three days resting and reenergizing for another chance of snaring a title.

And that opportunity will be there for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise, which has a legitimate chance of adding another feather in its cap.

“We’re going to try our best again to win,” said PLDT middle blocker Mika Reyes, who was named PVL on Tour Finals MVP after her sterling 20-point effort that was highlighted by her seven blocks.

The short, six-team showcase will also have guest squads from Japan in Kobe Shinwa University and Kurashiki Ablaze, which face off on Saturday at the same Pasig venue.

Kurashiki should be a team to be reckoned with after topping this conference two years back.

Also expected to draw attention is Creamline, the defending champion that will set out for a 19th straight podium finish.

The Cool Smashers have this magnificent streak where they have never failed to bring home a medal since joining the league eight years ago.

In all, the dynastic franchise has harvested a total of 10 championships, four second-place performances and the same number of third-place efforts. — Joey Villar